Advertisement

Summer is near, but health experts say do not forget about COVID

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are planning to vacation this summer or head out to a festival, health experts are saying we should not forget about COVID-19.

Right now Kentucky is seeing an uptick in covid cases.

Kentucky River District Public Health Department Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, said the state’s incidence rate is 23 percent.

”Last year that’s when we saw the biggest spike in cases for the entire year which was during August,” he said. Even though it’s warm, we need to take precautions.”

Lockard said it is too early to tell what this summer’s COVID cases will look like. He said the biggest peak they saw in the second surge of COVID was in January.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Jamie Spradlin
Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky power cooperative shares tips on how to save money on your power bill this summer
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim denied compassionate release for funeral
The mid-morning update from the Storm Prediction Center has pulled more of the region out of...
Cold front brings showers and storms, cooler air to the region today