Summer is near, but health experts say do not forget about COVID

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are planning to vacation this summer or head out to a festival, health experts are saying we should not forget about COVID-19.

Right now Kentucky is seeing an uptick in covid cases.

Kentucky River District Public Health Department Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, said the state’s incidence rate is 23 percent.

”Last year that’s when we saw the biggest spike in cases for the entire year which was during August,” he said. Even though it’s warm, we need to take precautions.”

Lockard said it is too early to tell what this summer’s COVID cases will look like. He said the biggest peak they saw in the second surge of COVID was in January.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.