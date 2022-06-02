Advertisement

Protecting your home from break-ins
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Grayson woke up, thankful things didn’t end up worse after watching surveillance video of a man coming to her door late at night, knocking and flashing a light directly into her security system.

“I don’t know why he was here, I don’t know why he picked this house to come,” Phyllis Bays said. “I can see him in my mind and standing there in that door.”

With warmer weather comes more people out and about. Say you’re tucked in at night and an unexpected visitor comes to your door -- if you’re not able to catch the situation on video, police say there are other things you can do to protect yourself and your home.

“Our biggest tip would be to make your property look like somebody’s there,” Grayson Police Chief Travis Steele said.

Whether it’s adding lights onto your property or flipping the switch on and off every so often, Steele says in addition to making sure all of your doors and windows are locked, having lights can help avoid this kind of situation.

“They don’t want people to know who they are, so if you can light your property to where they know they’re going to be seen, it would deter them from coming onto your property and causing mischief,” Steele said.

If you’re on vacation, Steele says another tip is to make sure you don’t post on social media while you are away from your home -- wait to post your pictures after you get back.

He also says to make sure to let your neighbors know you’ll be gone, so they can keep an eye for any inconsistencies at your home.

