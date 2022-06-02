Advertisement

Perry county holds annual economic meeting

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Jun. 2, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual meeting of the Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance is taking place the Dajcor Aluminum Plant this evening.

The facility is a major employer in the region and the site of some of the largest economic development in recent years.

Members of the alliance said new business openings this past year has brought success that they are hoping to share with their regional partners.

As economic partners celebrate past wins, officials said this meeting with help make clear the work that needs to be accomplished in the coming year.

“We’ve got our annual meeting here celebrating last year’s accomplishments and just the organization as a whole and just the momentum we’ve got going forward so, really a look back and a look ahead at what the Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance has got going on,” said Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance Director Zach Lawrence.

