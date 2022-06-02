Mountain Parkway expansion project taking shape in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans have been in the works for years to widen and expand the Mountain Parkway to four lanes, and extend the road to connect near U.S. 23.

“Ultimately it will serve as a four-lane, high-speed connector from Pikeville to Paducah,” said Aric Skaggs, the Mountain Parkway Expansion project manger.

Work has been divided into six segments. Construction for the fourth segment, Magoffin County West, began in the fall of 2019.

“They’ve been talking about it for probably 30 years,” said Tony Harvey who lives next to the parkway. “I was doubtful it ever would.”

Plans for this 4.6 mile portion include widening the parkway to four lanes, moving a portion of the existing parkway alignment and adding an interchange at KY 3046 to provide more access.

“There’s nearly six million cubic yards of excavation material that we actually physically have to pick up and move one scoop at a time,” Skaggs said.

To build the new road, crews have to blast through the mountains.

“Between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. you’ll hear a little rumble or maybe a couple of rumbles and that will be them blasting,” said Terry Powers who lives nearby.

They are also building a 380-foot-long twin bridge, a 1,300-foot box culvert and a 540-foot long double barrel concrete box culvert.

“It’s more economical and environmentally friendly to go off alignment in order to maximize the finances available, and also meet the geometric guidelines that we are required to follow,” Skaggs said.

From Terry Powers’ yard, you can see the existing parkway and the new section they are building.

“We won’t have as much road noise like we have right now from the traffic through the night. The trucks wake you up,” he said.

He’s glad to see progress being made and says it will make the road much safer.

“It will slow down collision rates, wrecks. The way the road is now, it’s dangerous, just a two-lane road,” Powers said.

Harvey says the traffic also gets backed up on the road, causing traffic to be bottlenecked up to Floyd County.

“It’s been congested up here, so it will make a big difference,” he said.

Skaggs says construction is on track, and should be open to the public by the end of 2023.

When the parkway expansion is completed, the Mountain Parkway will run more than 90 miles between Interstate 64 and U.S. 23 in Eastern Kentucky. The project will complete a four-lane, high-speed route across the length of the state.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.