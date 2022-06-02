MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to Kentuckians pushing for gun reform.

He’s been touring the state discussing inflation, border security, the war in Ukraine and gun violence.

Senator McConnell spoke to a crowd at the Mt. Sterling Chamber of Commerce on Thursday while protesters called on him to take a stance on gun control.

McConnell speaks in Mt. Sterling as protestors call for action on guns McConnell speaks in Mt. Sterling as protestors call for action on guns MORE >> https://www.wkyt.com/2022/06/02/mcconnell-speak-mt-sterling-protestors-call-action-guns/ Posted by WKYT on Thursday, June 2, 2022

“Mental illness and school safety are what we need to target,” McConnell said.

McConnell said lawmakers are working behind the scenes to propose bipartisan legislation that will pass the Senate.

“I’m hopeful and optimistic that we can, but I, like most of you, believe this needs to be done and must be done consistent with the Constitution,” McConnell said.

When asked if he supported stricter gun laws, he doubled down on his message.

“Those issues and others are being discussed by the group,” McConnell said.

While McConnell spoke inside, a group of about a dozen protesters stood outside, calling on him to pass stricter gun legislation.

“Background checks will help a lot of people who are dangerous not get guns,” Lindzie Abner said.

Many of the protesters were parents.

“I’ve got a first grader at the local elementary school and after everything that’s been going on it’s been heartbreaking,” protester Kenneth Adams said.

Adams said McConnell has been wishy washy on the issue.

“It’s always been ‘we’ll wait and see.’ We need a leader. We need someone who has a clear idea of what needs to happen,” Adams said.

The group said they want a firm answer.

“I hope that he notices that we’re here, that Kentuckians really care about this,” Abner said.

Congress is in recess this week, but Senator McConnell said the bipartisan group is meeting by phone and Zoom to talk. He said he hopes the group proposes legislation to combat mass shootings “quickly.”

“We want gun safety, we want it now” That’s the message these protesters are sending to @LeaderMcConnell. He’s been traveling the state this week. He’s said there’s an ongoing bipartisan effort to curb gun violence @WKYT pic.twitter.com/mAtUPBhryv — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 2, 2022

