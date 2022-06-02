Lexington NAACP continues to call on police response leading up to children’s murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NAACP is calling on Lexington police to release more details about the mental health of Nikki James, who is accused of stabbing and killing her two children the night of May 2.

Police said they responded to the home twice the day before. They explained someone familiar with the family asked them to conduct a welfare check. After the homicides, the NAACP called on Mayor Linda Gorton to open an independent investigation.

The NAACP said this is not a matter of indicting officers but to see if they followed proper protocol.

“We cannot afford to lose more kids. We cannot afford to continue to have people facing mental health issues get scraped under the rug,” Lexington NAACP Whit Whitaker said.

Police said the officers who responded to James’ home did not see any signs of mental illness. They said James told them she did not know who made the welfare check call and that she did not need any assistance.

Police noted they found no reason to put James’ children in protective custody. The NAACP is now asking police to release 911 recordings and police body camera footage leading up to killings of James’ children, 13-year-old Deon and 5-year-old Skyler.

“We want to make sure that they followed every policy to the line of the law, that they did everything they needed to do ensure that this type of thing wouldn’t happen,” Whitaker said.

Police said they are reviewing the NAACP’s requests and have no further comment.

Last month we reached out to the mayor’s office for a response to the NAACP’s request for an independent investigation. They told us they have no comments outside police response, since the case is still open.

