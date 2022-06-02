Advertisement

Kentucky football players to sign autographs at Poke Sallet Festival

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and guard Tashawn Manning will be signing autographs at the...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and guard Tashawn Manning will be signing autographs at the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan this weekend.(Dan Mosley)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two University of Kentucky football players will be signing autographs at a festival in the mountains this weekend.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced on Facebook Thursday evening that UK quarterback Will Levis and guard Tashawn Manning will be signing autographs during the Poke Sallet Festival this weekend.

Levis will sign from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday evening, June 3 inside the Harlan Center. Manning will also sign autographs inside the Harlan Center from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 4.

The athletes will have shirts available for sale as well and fans are encouraged to bring items they want autographed or just come to get their picture taken.

Mosley says he hopes to see a huge crowd from across the Big Blue Nation visit Harlan to show how much the community appreciates the student athletes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Jamie Spradlin
Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

Perry county holds annual economic meeting
Archery
Archery Shooters Association Competition begins in Laurel County
Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
WATCH | Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
Lexington NAACP continues to call on police response leading up to children’s murders
WATCH | Lexington NAACP continues to call on police response leading up to children’s murders