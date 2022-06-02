Kentucky football players to sign autographs at Poke Sallet Festival

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two University of Kentucky football players will be signing autographs at a festival in the mountains this weekend.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced on Facebook Thursday evening that UK quarterback Will Levis and guard Tashawn Manning will be signing autographs during the Poke Sallet Festival this weekend.

Levis will sign from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday evening, June 3 inside the Harlan Center. Manning will also sign autographs inside the Harlan Center from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 4.

The athletes will have shirts available for sale as well and fans are encouraged to bring items they want autographed or just come to get their picture taken.

Mosley says he hopes to see a huge crowd from across the Big Blue Nation visit Harlan to show how much the community appreciates the student athletes.

