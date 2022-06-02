Advertisement

Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim denied compassionate release for funeral

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.(MGN/Courtesy the Cruz family)
By Ethan Sirles and Herald Leader News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Herald Leader) - A father of a girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting who is also an inmate at a federal prison in Kentucky was denied a compassionate release recently, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the children killed in the shooting that happened last week at Robb Elementary School. Her father, Eli Torres, is currently an inmate at the McCreary United States Penitentiary.

A request for compassionate release for the daughter’s memorial service was reportedly denied.

According to a Univision reporter in San Antonio, State Representative Attica Scott sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Governor Andy Beshear to ask for help with the situation.

The letter said the father and daughter were only one week from seeing each other in person before she was killed.

Eli Torres was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy in Del Rio, Texas. He is scheduled for release in February 2033.

