Finding alternatives in the midst of the baby formula shortage, what should Kentucky do?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the nationwide formula shortage moms are looking for alternative ways to feed their infants.

“For three-fourths of the nation’s formula to be manufactured by one manufacturer and for that manufacturer to have three-fourths of the states contractually obligated to prefer it. I think that market control is something that the legislature should probably disrupt so that we’re not facing the same sort of shortage again,” says Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville.

Westerfield is raising awareness of what needs to be done to help mothers with the rising problem in the state of Kentucky.

“I would ask the Beshear administration and the Biden administration to tell us where we can get moms this formula, how much is Kentucky getting? When is it going to be distributed to us? Where will it be distributed? And how can I get the people in West Kentucky? Not to mention east, north, south, central everywhere else? Get mom’s hands on it?” adds Westerfield.

One lactation consultant is also helping mothers locally find resources and get connected to potential donors.

“So mom to mom, informal donation is something that you can do locally. Of course, as with anything, I always say there are, of course, risks associated with that it’s done on an honor system. So the hope and the goal is that you know, moms are going to screen other moms and ask them about medication or herbs, their lifestyle if they have any health-conscious, you know, conditions that would contradict being a donor. And then they work together to set up a time to meet to give the milk to one another and help each other out,” says Emily Kiser, Certified Breastfeeding Specialist and Newborn Care Specialist.

Kiser is also the owner of A Mother’s Village LLC and also the Facebook group Mama Well: Babies, Breastfeeding, and Beyond.

In the group Kiser says breast milk cannot be sold for profit, it is all done on a free donation basis.

“Some babies do respond better to breast milk, or they have very particular formulas that they can only, you know, eat. And if those are ones that you’re not able to find then breast milk might be a better alternative for those families,” adds Kiser.

Kiser also adds that she has a donation program where if you’re in need of certain supplies or you would like to donate supplies you can also do so by visiting her page by clicking here.

We reached out to Governor Beshear’s office for additional response and to see if he plans to call a special session, but have not yet heard back.

