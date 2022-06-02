Eastern Kentucky power cooperative shares tips on how to save money on your power bill this summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Power companies are coming out of the harsh winter months and into a hot summer season, but that does not mean they slow down working.

”We do have quite a bit of construction,” said Jackson Energy Cooperative President and CEO Carol Wright. “We have a lot of new consumers, new homes, new construction; commercial accounts that we hook up.”

While they are busy getting new members on the grid and taking care of current ones, we are all trying to stay cool inside of our homes.

Wright said they have members who turn their air conditioning on as early as April. She said setting your thermostat to 78 degrees can save you some cash.

”People have the programmable thermostats and they can control those with a smart device,” she said. “They can set them down to maybe 76 if they want it just a little bit cooler before they arrive home.”

Make sure your water heater temperature is not set at more than 120 degrees. Your washer and dryer also use a lot of energy.

“Make sure you use the cold water setting when you’re doing laundry, that saves on the hot water heater itself,” she added. “Minimize your drying time, a lot of people dry their clothes and then hang them up to finish drying.”

