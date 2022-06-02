Drier, nicer weather moves in after late week storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way into the mountains this afternoon and evening as a cold front continues it’s march through the region. The good news, however, is that once it passes, the showers will diminish and we’re looking at a much nicer start to the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front as pushed through the mountains, allowing much quieter conditions to work in. Showers are coming to an end as drier weather works in overnight. Lows are down into the middle 50s as we watch patchy fog work in as well.

Some clouds could linger into early on Friday, but those will clear out in short order as high pressure takes control, making it an absolutely gorgeous afternoon on tap as highs stay near average in the middle to upper 70s. We’re cool and clear again overnight with lows dropping into the middle 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

And just like that, the first weekend of June has snuck up on us! We will continue to see the sunshine of Friday with us into the day on Saturday, though high pressure is already sneaking off to our east. That means we’ll keep the sunshine but crank up the heat a little warmer: back into the middle 80s for daytime highs. A little bit of haze and a little bit of humidity back as well.

We’re even warmer on Sunday as southerly winds bring more warm air and moisture back to the mountains. With that extra moisture, we could see a couple of pop-up showers, but most will stay dry as we finish out the weekend in the middle 80s. More stray showers will be possible on Monday, but most look to stay dry again with highs in the middle 80s.

The potential will be there for a few more showers and storms as we head into the middle and end of next week as well as a more summerlike pattern works into the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.