Dewey Lagoon in Prestonsburg to open this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Eastern Kentucky will soon have a beach to visit right here in the region.

An on-the-water obstacle course and beach area will be opening in Prestonsburg in the near future.

“A lot of people are excited to see it happening,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said. “We think we have a quality product over there.”

As for a name, kids in the area told park manager Richie Schoolcraft that “Dewey Lagoon” was a good title, and it stuck.

“A bunch of kids, they’re gonna do the mural over here...they came up with Dewey Lagoon and it kind of stuck,” Schoolcraft said.

The obstacle course will include inflatables to play on and then a beach area to lay and rest in the sun.

“It’ll be kids climbing on all of the stuff, kind of like going to a birthday party,” Schoolcraft said.

The starting date was delayed as the park could not find enough lifeguards. Now, they are fully staffed and ready to open.

The hours will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day through the summer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.