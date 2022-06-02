Cold front brings showers and storms, cooler air to the region today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pull the umbrellas back out. After a stretch of drier days, you will need them again today.

Today and Tonight

The chances for showers and storms will be around off and on for most of the daytime hours today. Some scattered chances are already out there this morning, so watch out for fog and ponding water as you head out the door this morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a low-end severe risk for today. While a few storms could be on the stronger side, we are not expecting a severe weather outbreak. If we see any damage, I think it would come from stout wind or maybe some minor flooding from heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather today. No major or widespread issues are expected, but some storms could pack a bit of a punch. (WYMT Weather)

The biggest change you’re going to see is the drastic drop in temperatures. Most locations will only top out in the upper 70s today. Once the front passes, it will take the humidity with it too, at least briefly.

Rain chances continue early tonight before wrapping up. Lows will drop into the upper 50s overnight

Extended Forecast

While the first day of the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan doesn’t look great, days two and three look awesome. Friday, we’ll see morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs only get into the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight. Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies will highs back in the upper 70s to around 80.

Scattered chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day return on Sunday and the temperatures start to climb again. We’re back into the low to mid-80s for highs.

Summertime returns with a mix of sun and clouds and daily rain chances for much of next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-80s all week.

