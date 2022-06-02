Advertisement

Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Paris Brothers, Inc., is recalling some of its cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The following cheeses produced May 4, 5, and 6 are being recalled:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Shipping cartons with the recalled products bear the lot codes 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022. Individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages.

The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. They were delivered to one store in Mississippi and one store in Florida.

The recall is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses from the recalled cheeses have been reported as of Wednesday, according to the FDA announcement.

Customers who bought the cheeses are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

