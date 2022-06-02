Advertisement

Archery Shooters Association Competition begins in Laurel County

Archery
Archery(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Archery Shooters Association competition is officially underway in Laurel County.

The event brings archers of all ages together from all over America, and all over the world.

”Nice cross section of people from throughout the country. We have classes for kids six years old and we have classes for the big kids that are 80 years old. We have a little offering for everybody, everybody gets to shoot two rounds of 80 targets and highest score wins,” Michael Tyrell, president of Archery Shooters Association said.

There are several trailers with equipment set up around the venue where you can buy and learn about new gear.

”Come out here and see archery equipment that probably you’re not going to see in your own community. There’s a trailer around the corner from Lancaster Archery, they’re the biggest international archery distributor company in the world,” Tyrell said.

The event brings a major economic impact to London and Laurel County tourism. ASA says statistics show about a $2 million impact to the community.

The competition will be taking place through Sunday at the Laurel County Fairgrounds.

