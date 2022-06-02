Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Jamie Spradlin
Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives respond to the scene of a shooting involving a...
Kentucky State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County

Latest News

Amerie Jo Garza died in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after...
Uvalde mass shooting victim awarded Girl Scouts honor
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees
Florida's red flag gun law seem to be working, and some see it as a blue print on how to move...
Do red flag laws work to prevent gun violence?
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The mid-morning update from the Storm Prediction Center has pulled more of the region out of...
Cold front brings showers and storms, cooler air to the region today