3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

3 hurt, building damaged in crash
3 hurt, building damaged in crash(London-Laurel Co. Rescue Squad)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County.

London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street.

Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed into a building.

All three were taken to the hospital. We don’t know their conditions.

Police say one of the juveniles was driving and charges are pending.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

