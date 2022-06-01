Showers and storms set to return late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had a few hot and humid days in this stretch of summerlike weather to close out the month of May, and showers and storms look to return to the forecast as we head into the month of June.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A few scattered showers and storms bubbled up in the heat of this afternoon and those will continue as we head into another warm and muggy night around the mountains. Off and on showers will be possible as our cold front draws ever closer. The atmosphere stays juicy with lows near 70°.

Our cold front will approach during the midday and afternoon hours Thursday, providing us with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. With the area in a Level 1 Marginal Risk, some of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. The only piece of good news with this front pushing through is that it will keep temperatures from getting too warm tomorrow afternoon, with highs near 80°, though it will still be a muggy start to the day. Showers and storms will taper off throughout the evening on the back side of the cold front, allowing milder air to work in with overnight lows closer to 55° for our Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll need to watch out for some foggy conditions as we head into early Friday as well.

The Weekend and Beyond

The good news is that we will start clearing out quickly just in time for the weekend. A few clouds will stick around early Friday morning, but gorgeous sunny skies look to return as we head into Friday afternoon, with temperatures much more comfortable in the middle and upper 70s. You can also thank that cold front for ushering in lower humidity as well, just a gorgeous finish to the short work week (well, for most).

The gorgeous sunshine continues into the day on Saturday, though high pressure scooting to the east of the region will allow some warmer air to push into the region for Saturday afternoon, with highs closer to 80°. We’ll also see some slightly muggier air work back in as well. Same conditions except warmer on Sunday with the potential for a stray storm as highs are back in the middle 80s. More afternoon showers and storms will be possible as we head into next week as our summer airmass falls back into place.

