Shooting sends man to the hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man suffered injuries Tuesday night in a shooting in the Fort Gay area, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 8:55 p.m. along Spruce Creek Road.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the leg, reportedly after an argument with another man. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter was arrested on unrelated bench warrants. No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

No names have been released yet. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

