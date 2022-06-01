Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday evening.

Deputies said they stopped a car on Walnut Street in Monticello after they learned the registration was expired.

Police found the passenger in the car, Jamie Spradlin, had two outstanding warrants. Once they placed her under arrest, deputies found two bags of meth weighing more than five grams, two glass pipes and empty capsules inside of her purse.

Spradlin’s new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

