Shaedon Sharpe officially announces NBA Draft status

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After several reports and months of speculation, former UK guard Shaedon Sharpe made his NBA Draft decision official Tuesday night.

Sharpe said after receiving positive feedback from NBA scouts, he will remain in the NBA Draft.

He made the announcement official on Twitter.

First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky.



Thank you #BBN for your support during my time with @kentuckymbb - With the positive feedback I’ve received I will be remaining in the NBA Draft. — Shaedon Sharpe (@ShaedonSharpe) June 1, 2022

Sharpe did not play a single minute for Kentucky after enrolling in January.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23.

