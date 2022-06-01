Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe officially announces NBA Draft status

Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After several reports and months of speculation, former UK guard Shaedon Sharpe made his NBA Draft decision official Tuesday night.

Sharpe said after receiving positive feedback from NBA scouts, he will remain in the NBA Draft.

He made the announcement official on Twitter.

Sharpe did not play a single minute for Kentucky after enrolling in January.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23.

