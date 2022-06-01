Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Month

ATLANTA (WYMT) - In just her first month in the WNBA, a former Kentucky Wildcat is already earning accolades.

The WNBA named Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Month for May.

The top overall WNBA Draft pick avaraged 16.9 points per game so far this season, including a 33-point performance against the Indiana Fever on May 15.

The Dream sit at 5-3 on the season and play the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.