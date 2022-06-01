Advertisement

Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Month

Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.
Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WYMT) - In just her first month in the WNBA, a former Kentucky Wildcat is already earning accolades.

The WNBA named Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Month for May.

The top overall WNBA Draft pick avaraged 16.9 points per game so far this season, including a 33-point performance against the Indiana Fever on May 15.

The Dream sit at 5-3 on the season and play the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

