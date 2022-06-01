Plan to work outside this summer? Officials stress the importance of staying hydrated

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is that time of year again when people are heading outside to enjoy the weather or work in the yard.

Bell County Volunteer Fire Department officials said some people will work in their yard in the middle of that. They said that is often the hottest time, adding it is the worst time to get outside and work.

”Early in the morning, late in the evening, to remain hydrated is really, really important,” said Tim H. Mills with the fire department. “Sometimes we feel healthy when we’re outside working and we’re sweating, and it is a good thing, it is healthy.”

Officials said they cannot stress enough the importance of staying hydrated when you are outside. They also recommend you wear a hat to protect yourself from the heat.

