Need a ride? New medical transportation services coming to the Tri-counties

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Priority Medical Transport will be the new medical transportation service in Whitley, Knox and Laurel county.

Transportation to and from any medical care service will be available to patients in area through the new service.

The transport service includes a van that can hold a patient and two family members or guests.

“The average wait time in Kentucky for a patient when they’re discharged is around 7 to 8 hours before a transport can get to them,” said Masters Prepare Nursing Educator Lindsey Frazier.

If you are a patient in need of a ride, or someone that would like to help by volunteering or donating, you can call 606-620-4434.

