Advertisement

Middlesboro Police looking for theft suspect

Taylor DeHart is wanted for theft of automobile and theft of gasoline.
Taylor DeHart is wanted for theft of automobile and theft of gasoline.(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are looking for a man they say never returned from a test drive.

Middlesboro Police officers are looking for Taylor DeHart. According to police officials, on Tuesday, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto and never returned with it.

After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying.

Officers also say DeHart was last seen in the area of Blackmont Church.

DeHart is wanted on both felony and misdemeanor theft charges. If you have any information on DeHart’s location, you’re asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department at (606) 248-3636. All information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field

Latest News

The Bean Shack in McDowell celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.
The Bean Shack brings coffee, community to Floyd County
'Senior Walk' inspiring students to stay in school
'Senior Walk' inspiring students to stay in school
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Chase Moore
'Senior Walk’ inspiring students to stay in school
‘Senior Walk’ inspiring students to stay in school