Middlesboro Police looking for theft suspect

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are looking for a man they say never returned from a test drive.

Middlesboro Police officers are looking for Taylor DeHart. According to police officials, on Tuesday, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto and never returned with it.

After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying.

Officers also say DeHart was last seen in the area of Blackmont Church.

DeHart is wanted on both felony and misdemeanor theft charges. If you have any information on DeHart’s location, you’re asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department at (606) 248-3636. All information will remain confidential.

