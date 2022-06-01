Meteorological summer starts on a hot note, big changes coming soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to June! The sixth month of the year is going to start much as May ended: Hot.

Today and Tonight

Another day, basically the same forecast. The biggest difference today will be a few more clouds and a touch cooler. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and maybe an isolated rain chance near the Kentucky/Virginia border. We had a couple of pop-ups in that area on Tuesday afternoon, as expected. It’s worth mentioning, but not really putting in the forecast, because 99% of the region won’t even see it. Highs will be a touch cooler, but still topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds gradually increase tonight and the cold front arrives late bringing some scattered rain chances. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Thursday can be summed up in one word: Stormy. Earlier models were trying to show the bulk of the rain coming through early. That is not the case anymore. This system could plague us most of the day and into the early evening hours before starting to wind down. The biggest change you will likely notice is the temperature drop. We will go from the upper 80s on Wednesday to the upper 70s on Thursday. The humidity will also go way down once the front passes. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side at times. We are under a low-end severe threat, but I don’t expect to see anything widespread. Damaging wind and heavy rain are our main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk on Thursday. While some storms could be on the stronger side, we are not expecting widespread impacts right now. (WYMT Weather)

The rain chances start to die down Thursday night and we should clear out by Friday morning. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

The first day of the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan doesn’t look so great on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday look amazing. Sunshine will be around both days with highs only in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and low 80s on Saturday. It will be a refreshing change from all of the heat and humidity we’ve dealt with the last few days.

Summer fans, don’t you fret. The heat starts to crank right back up Sunday and into most of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and muggy conditions return too. We also return to our daily chance of afternoon pop-up storms in the heat of the day. Outside of those, we will see a mix of sun and clouds.

