Eastern Kentucky food pantry describes current struggles due to inflation

Water Into Wine Food Pantry
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent increase in food and fuel costs have made it hard for many Eastern Kentuckians to make ends meet.

That is when local food pantries typically step in to help; but now, these food pantries are dealing with struggles of their own.

“Inflation has just about took us out,” said Mary Rowe, a volunteer with Water Into Wine Food Pantry in Magoffin County. “We just don’t have a lot of food to give.”

Fuel costs have been the biggest issue for Water Into Wine Food Pantry, causing them to operate half as many food distributions as they did before.

“Right now, we’ve had to kind of cut off people from signing up because we have about all we can service right now,” said Sarah Patrick, Vice President of Water Into Wine Food Pantry.

Regardless of the situation, those with the pantry say they have not lost a sense of hope that things will get better.

“You have to operate on faith,” said Patrick. “We have to move forward not seeing the outcome but expecting the best.”

The food pantry operates solely on donations and with the help of volunteers.

If you would like to donate to the pantry, you can call them at (606) 349-6301.

