Lifeguard shortage threatens summer fun

PERRY/FLOYD COUNTY(WYMT) - A shortage of lifeguards is hitting Kentucky pools and lakes, threatening a staple of summer fun in some Eastern Kentucky communities.

The Perry County Pool is busy during these hot days, and officials with the Perry County Park said they feel fortunate to have enough lifeguards for now.

Pool Manager, Gary Napier, told us that this Summer they will have one of the older staffs they have ever had, and while they welcome the experience, he worries what will happen if more people do not become certified lifeguards.

“You get to hang out with your friends and, uh, make a little money,” said Napier. “But it is vital for all the kids to have a place to go swim and somewhere to go in the summer, something to do.”

The lifeguard shortage is having negative impacts around the regions.

At Prestonsburg Park an on-the-water obstacle course was supposed to open over Memorial Day Weekend, but Park staff lost a few trainees and were forced to delay.

Napier explained that even if interest in being a Lifeguard sparks soon it will still be a while before those people can solve staffing shortages.

He said the certification class can take anywhere from a couple weeks to more than a month.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.