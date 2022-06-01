Advertisement

Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June

Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas
Man fishing on Free Fishing Day in Texas(Big Thicket National Preserve)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As summer approaches, people can try their hand at fishing during free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

Free fishing weekend is open to all and will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

To help celebrate family fishing, several Kentucky communities are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4, the release said.

Fishing licenses or a trout permits are not required, but people are asked to follow the size and number limits by species of fish that are chosen to be kept.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified
Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake
Investigation opens into Laurel County deputy-involved shooting
Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Plan to work outside this summer? Officials stress the importance of staying hydrated
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Meteorological summer starts on a hot note, big changes coming soon
Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives respond to the scene of a shooting involving a...
Kentucky State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County
The SafeUT app is only available in Utah--for now.
Planned ‘SafeKY’ app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place