Kentucky State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post (KSP) 11 in London continue to investigate a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. the Laurel County Coroner was called to a home along Taylor Bridge Road near London where a Laurel County Sheriffs Deputy shot and killed a suspect.

Following an officer involved shooting anywhere in Kentucky, Troopers and Detectives with the local KSP post respond to launch an investigation into the shooting.

These personnel were on scene in Laurel County all afternoon and well into the evening conducting their investigation and interviewing possible witnesses.

As of 11:00 p.m. we do have any other details to share.

We have reached out to KSP officials for more information and hope to have that for you on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.