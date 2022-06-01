Advertisement

Juicy ParadICE 2 opening in Hazard

Juicy ParadICE 2 opens in Hazard.
Juicy ParadICE 2 opens in Hazard.(Chandler Wilcox, WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local ice cream parlor Juicy ParadICE 2 had its grand opening on Wednesday.

This is the second store opened by Juicy ParadICE, the first is currently open on main street in downtown Hazard. The new store is located on Morton Boulevard and brings many frozen options to town.

”We offer the Boba tea. Most people had to go to Pikeville I’m pretty sure, Prestonsburg to go get it... now it’s local. We offer the water ice... rolled ice cream, I’m pretty sure we’re the only one in Hazard that offer that as well,” Juicy ParadICE employee Hannah Banks said.

The biggest difference between the first and second store is that this new location offers food along with the many unique frozen treats. They say that should be enough to bring local residents there as opposed to chain restaurants.

”We have better prices and like I said more to offer and to choose from,” Banks says.

Juicy ParadICE 2 will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.

