Historic building comes down in Hazard, what’s next for the property?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a sad day for those in Hazard who remember the glory days of the old Grand Hotel building.

It was once home to a Chinese restaurant and apartments. On Wednesday morning, a bulldozer was picking up bricks from the torn-down walls.

”We’re still very sad about losing the building, we’re still very sad over all of that,” said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards. “We’ve saved as much, like, individual pieces as we could.”

A structural engineer told the city the building could not be saved. Richards said what was left of the building was worn down throughout the years. She said the mortar between the bricks was gone.

”It was just not a safe situation,” she said. “So, unfortunately, even though we really wanted to save as much as possible, we were told by the structural engineer to take it down as soon as possible.”

City of Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini told WYMT that once the site is cleared, the city will have half an acre of free space. The city has big plans on how to use it.

”We’re going to be having kiosks and stalls for different businesses to come down here during the weekends, the evenings all kinds of different things,” she said. “Food trucks if they want to set up here.”

