Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.

To anyone at a gas station Wednesday, it feels like the numbers on the pump won’t ever stop going up.

“I’m traveling up north to take care of my mother up in Michigan. It’s a long haul,” said driver Barry Bertollini. “And yeah, it’s hard when it’s this expensive.”

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Lexington is $4.40. In Kentucky, it’s $4.42 and, nationally, it’s $4.67 a gallon.

However, drivers say, whatever it costs, they still have to fill up.

Phineas Barnes has a work van that he says costs well over $100 to fill up every time he stops.

Because the costs of fuel is increasing, so is everything else. Like your groceries, clothes, and evenings out. So, a lot of people say they’re cutting some of these things out of their budgets.

Barnes says his family mostly stays home now and even has stopped buying some food items at the grocery store that they normally would. He says it can be hard not to let it affect your mental health.

“We have to be strong. That’s all I can say is we have to stay strong,” Barnes said. “We can’t let gas prices stop us from enjoying life. We’ve still got to live and just be strong.”

