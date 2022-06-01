Estill Co. working on plans to turn old rail yard into tourist attraction

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation has received $500,000 from the EPA to revamp a non-operational rail yard in Estill County.

The money will be earmarked to turn the rail yard into a tourist attraction called The Yard.

“It was decommissioned as an active rail yard in the early 2000s and we purchased the property in 2018 to reuse it and revitalize it,” said Chris Campbell, the president of the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation.

The 45-acre plot of land in the center of Estill County will be transformed into an outdoor concert venue. Other attractions on this space will include restaurants and train rides. The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation will oversee these changes.

“There’s a lot of activity in eastern Kentucky trying to revitalize the economy here and one of the big things is tourism,” Campbell said.

Another attraction in the works is a museum dedicated to the workers in the rail yard. Operations started there in the early 1900s, with coal railed out of eastern Kentucky to the rest of the country. Railroad workers lived and built the nearby city of Ravenna.

In that area, the train was literally the economic engine. David Harrison was a train conductor for 36 years and said he likes the plans because active trains are still in the picture.

“A lot of people have interest in, especially you know steam trains, even a lot of them haven’t had a chance to actually ride on a train,” Harrison said.

For this project, this is the first stop on a long track. More funding is needed to keep it chugging along.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of belief, a lot of local support and we have a lot of people believing in the project,” Campbell said.

It’s scheduled to be complete in the next three to five years. The Kentucky Steam and Heritage Corporation expects to hire 50 to 75 people on staff when The Yard is fully operational.

