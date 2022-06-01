Advertisement

Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The name of the suspect shot and killed by a Laurel County deputy has been released.

The coroner has identified the suspect as 46-year-old Andy Brock.

The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He didn’t say what led up to the shooting but said Brock lived in the home where the shooting happened.

We’re told no officers were hurt during the situation.

No additional details about the situation have been released.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

We’ll keep you updated.

