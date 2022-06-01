Corbin wins first-ever 13th Region softball title

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WYMT) - For the first time in school history, the Lady Redhounds are going to Lexington.

Corbin beat defending champion North Laurel, 3-0, to win their first-ever 13th Region softball championship.

With the win, the Lady Redhounds will play Holy Cross in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. Friday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

