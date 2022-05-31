Advertisement

WSGS and Hazard-Perry County Senior Center host 50th Senior Citizen’s Radio Day

WSGS hosted a fundraising event for the Senior Citizen Center.
WSGS hosted a fundraising event for the Senior Citizen Center.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is the 50th anniversary for the Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen’s Radio Day, a fundraising event hosted by Hazard radio station WSGS in which all proceeds go to the Hazard-Perry County Senior Center.

“This is a day where everybody can come out and raise money for our local senior citizens. You know like a coworker of mine said earlier, they’ve taken care of us, so now it’s time to take care of them,” senior center director Rhonda Williams said.

It all began with the founding group at WSGS visiting the senior citizen center and deciding to start a yearly fundraising event. Now after a few years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the radio station knew how important this day could be.

“Every year we donate this air time completely to the seniors. We just play music. All of our commercials and everything we pre-empt... all of our programming to this day,” programming director Nicole Brown said.

And it’s the stories told at the senior center that makes WSGS want to promote them more.

Former Kentucky basketball player Johnny Cox and his memories playing in Lexington are an example.

“To sit and listen to him talk about (coach Adolph) Rupp, and when he played for Rupp, it’s amazing to listen to his stories,” Radio Day volunteer Beth Caudill said.

Even though the event is just on Tuesday, the radio station encourages people to still donate at the senior center.

“No amount is too small to call in and donate,” Brown said.

Any local senior citizen can visit the Hazard-Perry County Senior Center on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

