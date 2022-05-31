Volunteer fire department shares ATV riding safety tips

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Maybe it is the purr of an ATV that gets you excited or it could be the freedom you feel on the open trails.

This past Memorial Day weekend, one Eastern Kentucky volunteer fire department was kept busy.

“We answered about six calls, three of those alone involved motorcycles, ATV off-road vehicles,” said Tim H. Mills, Public Information Officer with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Mills said one call they responded to, the driver of an ATV was properly secured, but the passenger was not. He said the pair were doing donuts when the ATV flipped. The passenger was sent to a hospital.

”[It] created a major head injury and laceration, they are now back home,” he said. “They had to be airlifted to Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The next two calls happened just two miles from each other. Mills said both of those drivers were not wearing helmets. He added one driver was looking at the scenery when she went down a bluff.

”We thank the good Lord above that she’s safe and okay today, though,” he said.

Officials said before you hit the trails, make sure you are wearing a helmet.

”[That is] at least the one thing that you should always do,” he said. “Is there is no way to protect your head when you hit the ground or a rock or a tree.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.