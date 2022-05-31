Advertisement

Volunteer fire department shares ATV riding safety tips

Volunteer fire department shares ATV riding safety tips
Volunteer fire department shares ATV riding safety tips(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Maybe it is the purr of an ATV that gets you excited or it could be the freedom you feel on the open trails.

This past Memorial Day weekend, one Eastern Kentucky volunteer fire department was kept busy.

“We answered about six calls, three of those alone involved motorcycles, ATV off-road vehicles,” said Tim H. Mills, Public Information Officer with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.

Mills said one call they responded to, the driver of an ATV was properly secured, but the passenger was not. He said the pair were doing donuts when the ATV flipped. The passenger was sent to a hospital.

”[It] created a major head injury and laceration, they are now back home,” he said. “They had to be airlifted to Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The next two calls happened just two miles from each other. Mills said both of those drivers were not wearing helmets. He added one driver was looking at the scenery when she went down a bluff.

”We thank the good Lord above that she’s safe and okay today, though,” he said.

Officials said before you hit the trails, make sure you are wearing a helmet.

”[That is] at least the one thing that you should always do,” he said. “Is there is no way to protect your head when you hit the ground or a rock or a tree.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Marion Randy Cornett
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

Mental health experts explain why we should talk to kids about mental health
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.
Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution
Perry County Senior Citizens Center
Senior Citizens Radio Day held by the Perry County Senior Center
WYMT Hot Weather
Another hazy, hot and humid day to wrap up May