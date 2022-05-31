Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Union College, one of their student-athletes has died.

The UC athletic department announced Tuesday that women’s basketball player and track athlete Madison Taylor died.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tells our sister station WVLT that Taylor’s body was found in Watts Bar Lake in Rhea County, Tennessee Monday evening. According to the agency, Taylor reportedly entered the water from a boat to swim and did not surface.

Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Madison Taylor was a sophomore at Union & a member of the women’s track & basketball teams.

We send our thoughts and prayers to her family; coaches, teammates and friends; & our Bulldog community. pic.twitter.com/9sEufNI1aK — #RepTheU (@UnionBulldogs) May 31, 2022

The Rhea County, Tennessee-native averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 19 games for the Bulldogs. She also competed in nine track meets for Union.

A fundraiser has been organized to pay for Taylor’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.