Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake

Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.(Courtesy of Union College)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Union College, one of their student-athletes has died.

The UC athletic department announced Tuesday that women’s basketball player and track athlete Madison Taylor died.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tells our sister station WVLT that Taylor’s body was found in Watts Bar Lake in Rhea County, Tennessee Monday evening. According to the agency, Taylor reportedly entered the water from a boat to swim and did not surface.

The Rhea County, Tennessee-native averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 19 games for the Bulldogs. She also competed in nine track meets for Union.

A fundraiser has been organized to pay for Taylor’s funeral expenses.

