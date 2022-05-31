Summer weather greets us as June kicks off

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Meteorological Summer kicks off tomorrow and it will certainly feel like it as the hot temperatures from the past couple of days continue through the middle and end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another mild and muggy night expected around the mountains tonight as the moisture in the atmosphere keeps our temperature from falling too much overnight. Mostly clear skies continue, allowing temperatures to only fall back into the middle 50s.

Another hot and humid day expected Wednesday as our area of high pressure continues...but also starts to breakdown as well. A mix of sun and clouds will allow us to get back near 90º tomorrow afternoon before pop-up showers and thunderstorms break out in the afternoon. They look to be your typical garden variety showers and storms, with some occasional heavy rain possible. Get under one and it’ll cool you down for a few minutes! Showers and storms diminish a bit but still remain possible overnight as lows stay in the middle 60s.

End of the Week and Beyond

Showers and storms are once again possible as we head into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves toward the mountains. We might also see some sunshine, but we’ll have to watch those showers and storms in the afternoon. The potential will be there for heavy rain and gusty winds as well. With the front moving through during the day, we’ll only get up into the upper 70s. for daytime highs. Showers and storms start to diminish overnight as we head into the nighttime hours, with lows falling back into the middle 50s.

We’re back to sunshine after a few cloudy moments into early Friday, beautiful sunshine dominates the region yet again as we head through the weekend as well. With highs near 80º Friday and Saturday and the return of the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon. More scattered showers and storms return by early next week with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s.

