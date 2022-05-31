Southern Ky. high school band marches in Washington, D.C. Memorial Day Parade

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - Memorial Day was a big day for band members at one Southern Kentucky high school.

Members of the North Laurel High School band traveled to Washington, D.C. to march in the Memorial Day Parade.

The band warmed up on the lawn of the National Mall, in front of the Capitol Building and the Smithsonian.

Students marched down Constitution Avenue, passing the Washington Monument and the White House.

