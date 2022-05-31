Advertisement

Senior Citizens Radio Day held by the Perry County Senior Center

Perry County Senior Citizens Center
Perry County Senior Citizens Center(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Senior Citizens Center in Perry County hosted a fundraiser on Tuesday to help bring in money to support the activities going on at the center.

The fundraiser was held at Applebee’s in Hazard. People could order from the “fundraiser menu”, which donated proceeds to the Hazard/Perry County Senior Citizens Center.

For more information, you can click here.

We will have more about Radio Day on WYMT this afternoon.

