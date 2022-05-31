Report: K.T. Turner hired as UK men’s basketball assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, John Calipari has found his new assistant coach.

Sources tell Kyle Turner of The Athletic that Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner will be Kentucky’s third assistant.

Before coming to Norman, Turner had served as an assistant at Texas and SMU.

Turner replaces Jai Lucas, who left last month to be the associate head coach at Duke.

