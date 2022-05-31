Advertisement

Report: K.T. Turner hired as UK men’s basketball assistant

The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena, has been postponed.(Source: UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, John Calipari has found his new assistant coach.

Sources tell Kyle Turner of The Athletic that Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner will be Kentucky’s third assistant.

Before coming to Norman, Turner had served as an assistant at Texas and SMU.

Turner replaces Jai Lucas, who left last month to be the associate head coach at Duke.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified

Latest News

Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake
Boys: Somerset Christian vs. Oneida Baptist - February 10, 2022
Larry Gritton to return to coach OBI
Casey Huff has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Knott Central.
Casey Huff named head boys basketball coach at Knott Central
Josh Mobley has been named the new head girl's basketball coach at Lynn Camp.
Josh Mobley named Lynn Camp girl’s basketball coach