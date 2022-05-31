Advertisement

Larry Gritton to return to coach OBI

Boys: Somerset Christian vs. Oneida Baptist - February 10, 2022
Boys: Somerset Christian vs. Oneida Baptist - February 10, 2022
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Ky. (WYMT) - After their first winning season in nearly 20 years, a familiar face is returning to Oneida Baptist’s basketball court.

OBI announced Tuesday that school president Larry Gritton will return as the head boys’ basketball coach.

Gritton coached the Mountaineers for seven seasons between 1998 and 2004, also leading OBI as a player with 3,058 career points and 728 assists. He still holds the Kentucky state record for most made free throws with 837.

He has been OBI’s school president since 2013.

The Mountaineers are coming off a record of 16-14 under previous head coach Anthony Hibbard, who left to become the new head coach at Williamsburg.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Marion Randy Cornett
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

Casey Huff has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Knott Central.
Casey Huff named head boys basketball coach at Knott Central
Josh Mobley has been named the new head girl's basketball coach at Lynn Camp.
Josh Mobley named Lynn Camp girl’s basketball coach
UK will play in the SEC Tournament semifinals for just the second time in school history after...
NCAA Baseball Tournament field announced, ending Kentucky’s season
Estill County beat Wolfe County 13-0 in five innings to win the 14th Region softball...
Estill County wins 14th Region softball title