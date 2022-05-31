Larry Gritton to return to coach OBI

ONEIDA, Ky. (WYMT) - After their first winning season in nearly 20 years, a familiar face is returning to Oneida Baptist’s basketball court.

OBI announced Tuesday that school president Larry Gritton will return as the head boys’ basketball coach.

Gritton coached the Mountaineers for seven seasons between 1998 and 2004, also leading OBI as a player with 3,058 career points and 728 assists. He still holds the Kentucky state record for most made free throws with 837.

He has been OBI’s school president since 2013.

The Mountaineers are coming off a record of 16-14 under previous head coach Anthony Hibbard, who left to become the new head coach at Williamsburg.

