KYTC: I-75 Exit Ramp in Whitley County to be closed until late June

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the I-75 Exit 15 northbound on-ramp in Whitley County will be closed beginning Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until Sunday, June 26th.

They say this is to perform pavement operations for the Roundabouts Project at the intersection of I-75, drivers are asked to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and be cautious when in the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

