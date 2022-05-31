Advertisement

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.(Rosehubwiki, Kuber Patel / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.

Media reports the company did not follow a court order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

Chambers says he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days.

Environmental groups allege the company discharged pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Marion Randy Cornett
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

Perry County Senior Citizens Center
Senior Citizens Radio Day held by the Perry County Senior Center
WYMT Hot Weather
Another hazy, hot and humid day to wrap up May
Competition winner, Quincy Calico, pictured with Congressman Hal Rogers
Corbin High School graduate’s art chosen to hang in U.S. Capitol
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack