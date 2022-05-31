Advertisement

Josh Mobley named Lynn Camp girl’s basketball coach

Josh Mobley has been named the new head girl's basketball coach at Lynn Camp.
Josh Mobley has been named the new head girl's basketball coach at Lynn Camp.(Courtesy of Knox County Schools)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats have a new head coach at the helm.

After seven seasons of coaching experience within Lynn Camp’s schools, Josh Mobley has been named the new head girl’s basketball coach at Lynn Camp.

“My decision to apply for the position of head coach for the Lady Cats basketball program was my determination to continue coaching a sport that I have always loved,” Mobley said in a statement.

The Lady Wildcats finished 5-23 during the 2021-22 season.

