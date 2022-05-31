Advertisement

Jacob Toppin to return to UK, withdraws from NBA Draft

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) looks for an opening as Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) defends during...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) looks for an opening as Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Over a month after declaring for the NBA Draft, Jacob Toppin is back on the UK roster.

Toppin announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to Lexington.

Toppin averaged 6.2 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. He announced in April his original intention to enter his name in the NBA Draft.

