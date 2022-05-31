Jacob Toppin to return to UK, withdraws from NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Over a month after declaring for the NBA Draft, Jacob Toppin is back on the UK roster.

Toppin announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to Lexington.

#BBN, I’m coming back with big goals in mind. It’s time for NINE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/wcRukB8B6j — Jacob T (@Jtoppin0) May 31, 2022

Toppin averaged 6.2 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. He announced in April his original intention to enter his name in the NBA Draft.

