Advertisement

Investigation opens into Laurel County deputy-involved shooting

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.

The coroner’s office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect.

The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He did not say what led up to the shooting.

We are told no officers were hurt during the situation.

The coroner is not releasing the name of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified

Latest News

Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake
KYTC: I-75 Exit Ramp in Whitley County to be closed until late June
People can pick up these free tablets at the health department and put them in standing water...
Fayette Co. Health Dept. starts ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population
WSGS hosted a fundraising event for the Senior Citizen Center.
WSGS and Hazard-Perry County Senior Center host 50th Senior Citizen’s Radio Day