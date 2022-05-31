Investigation opens into Laurel County deputy-involved shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.

The coroner’s office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect.

The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He did not say what led up to the shooting.

We are told no officers were hurt during the situation.

The coroner is not releasing the name of the suspect.

