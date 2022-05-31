Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky school district is investigating damage left behind by students.

Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran released a statement Monday evening discussing the matter.

Cochran said he learned about damage left to Paintsville High School’s baseball field. He said there were “JC” signs spray painted and district runner-up medallions belonging to students of the Johnson Central High School baseball team left on the field.

The superintendent said the matter is being investigated by the local police department and school administration. He added the school district is cooperating with police “to make sure this matter is handled correctly.”

